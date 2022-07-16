  • A building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike is seen, as Moscow's attack on Ukraine continues, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on Friday. | REUTERS
Air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv on Saturday as Russia stepped up long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities that has killed at least 34 people in the last three days and wounded scores.

Late Friday, Russian missiles hit the central city of Dnipro, killing three people and wounding 15, regional Governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Telegram. Rockets hit an industrial plant and a street next to it, he said. Footage on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the buildings and burning cars.

