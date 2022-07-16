  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bumps fists with U.S. President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in the Red Sea port of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. | SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bumps fists with U.S. President Joe Biden at Al-Salam Palace in the Red Sea port of Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. | SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Jiddah, Saudi Arabia – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he held him responsible for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, shortly after exchanging a fist bump with the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

On a trip to reset relations with a country he had called a pariah after Khashoggi’s killing in 2018, Biden said the crown prince, known as MbS, denied involvement in the murder and said he had held those responsible to account.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,