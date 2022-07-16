  • People cool off in the Trafalgar Square fountain in central London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    People cool off in the Trafalgar Square fountain in central London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
After strikes, transport disruption, soaring inflation, a jump in COVID-19 infections and even the resignation of its prime minister, now the sweltering summer is about to add to the havoc in the U.K.

The Met Office issued its most severe warning for next week, with temperatures set to rise above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in parts of England, including London, and possibly threatening national records. The red alert, with potential power outages, canceled flights and posing a danger to life, was triggered for the first time and is in place for Monday and Tuesday.

