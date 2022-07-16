  • Ground Self-Defense Force members disembark from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a live-fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area, in Gotemba, Shizuoka, Prefecture, on May 28. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Ground Self-Defense Force members disembark from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a live-fire exercise at East Fuji Maneuver Area, in Gotemba, Shizuoka, Prefecture, on May 28. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Japan will forgo setting a ceiling on defense spending in next fiscal year’s annual budget, the Nikkei newspaper reported Saturday, highlighting Tokyo’s interest in boosting defense at a time of tension with powerful neighbor China.

The government usually sets a ceiling on spending requests submitted by ministries in crafting its annual state budget to avoid expenditures from increasing too much and straining Japan’s already worsening finances.

