Japan has decided to maintain its interests in the Sakhalin-2 oil and liquefied natural gas project in the Russian Far East, with the government coordinating with two Japanese stakeholders to that end, government sources said Saturday.

With the plan, Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. would keep 12.5% and 10% stakes, respectively, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signing of an order that sets up a new operating company to tighten its grip on the project.

