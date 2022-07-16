  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends a Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, on Saturday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends a Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, on Saturday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS, KYODO

NUSA DUA, Indonesia – Indonesia on Saturday urged Group of 20 finance leaders to stay focused on their goals for global economic recovery, but sources said the meeting in Bali would likely end without a formal communique as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to divide the group.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who is hosting the two-day event, was expected to issue a chair’s statement summarizing the events of the meeting instead, two sources familiar with the matter said.

