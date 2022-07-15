  • Toyota unveils four new models of its Crown series, including an SUV, in Chiba on Friday. | REUTERS
NAGOYA – Toyota on Friday unveiled a new line of its long-running Crown series of luxury vehicles, revealing four new models, including crossover and sport utility variations.

In a shift from the traditionally sedan-only offering since 1955 focused on the Japanese market, the new lineup, which also includes a sedan and a hatchback, will be sold in more than 40 different countries and regions from the fall with an annual target of 200,000 units, Toyota said.

