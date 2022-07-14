Panasonic Energy, a major Tesla supplier, said on Wednesday it had selected Kansas as the site for a new battery plant that state officials said would create up to 4,000 jobs and represent an investment of up to $4 billion (¥550.6 billion).
The plant, to be built in De Soto, Kansas, is central to Panasonic’s effort to ramp up production for electric vehicles as it pushes for gains in battery power and performance.
