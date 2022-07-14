  • Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonc Energy Co., holds a prototype of the 4680 format battery cell (left) next to the current 2170 battery supplied to Tesla Inc. during a news conference in Tokyo in October 2021. | REUTERS
    Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonc Energy Co., holds a prototype of the 4680 format battery cell (left) next to the current 2170 battery supplied to Tesla Inc. during a news conference in Tokyo in October 2021. | REUTERS

  Reuters

Panasonic Energy, a major Tesla supplier, said on Wednesday it had selected Kansas as the site for a new battery plant that state officials said would create up to 4,000 jobs and represent an investment of up to $4 billion (¥550.6 billion).

The plant, to be built in De Soto, Kansas, is central to Panasonic’s effort to ramp up production for electric vehicles as it pushes for gains in battery power and performance.

