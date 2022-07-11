  • Danila Davydov, a 22-year-old digital artist, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan | DANA GRIVTSOVA / VIA REUTERS
    Danila Davydov, a 22-year-old digital artist, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Danila Davydov said he left Russia within weeks of the Kremlin sending troops into Ukraine because he feared having to fight in a war he doesn’t support.

The 22-year-old digital artist who had been living in St. Petersburg said that as the conflict dragged on he was concerned that Russia could place pressure on young people like him to serve in the military.

