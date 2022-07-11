  • Nippon Ishin no Kai leader Ichiro Matsui | KYODO
    Nippon Ishin no Kai leader Ichiro Matsui | KYODO
  • SHARE

Despite being battered in Sunday’s election, the Constitutional Democratic Party remains Japan’s top opposition party in the Upper House after a tough fight against rival Nippon Ishin no Kai, which gained seats and is the second-largest opposition party.

But any celebrations of relief, in the case of the CDP, or success, as with Nippon Ishin, may be subdued given the concerns both parties have regarding their future leadership.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , , ,