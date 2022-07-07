Japan’s oldest and youngest opposition parties head into Sunday’s Upper House election with the same goal: expand their numbers among voters who are dissatisfied with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and larger opposition parties like the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai.
The Japanese Communist Party will celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 15, making it the country’s oldest political party. One of the youngest, Reiwa Shinsengumi, was founded in April 2019 by Taro Yamamoto, a former actor, television personality and Upper House representative for a smaller party.
