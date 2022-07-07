  • China, the only big economy promising a growth rebound this year, is again luring foreign investors. Yet the fear that Beijing may someday end up as ostracized from global markets as Russia is keeping a lid on demand. | REUTERS
China, the only big economy promising a growth rebound this year, is again luring foreign investors. Yet the fear that Beijing may someday end up as ostracized from global markets as Russia is keeping a lid on demand.

The scale and coordination of Western sanctions on Russia triggered by President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stunned financial markets and left managers sitting on billions of dollars of assets suddenly made worthless overnight.

