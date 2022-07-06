  • Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said that Japan will be kicked out of the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project in the Russian Far East if Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proceeds with a plan to cap the price paid for Russian oil. | BLOOMBERG
  • Jiji

Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday that Japan will be kicked out of the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project in the Russian Far East if a cap on the price of Russian oil is introduced as has been proposed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In a comment posted online, Medvedev also said Japan will become unable to source oil and gas from Russia.

