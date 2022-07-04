  • Voters listen to speeches on June 28 in Kadena, Okinawa Prefecture, amid campaigning for the Upper House election on Sunday. | KYODO
Naha – With Okinawa Prefecture in the middle of a year full of key elections, local politicians consider Sunday’s House of Councilors poll to be a precursor to this year’s final election event, the gubernatorial race in autumn.

Incumbent Yoichi Iha, an independent candidate backed by the All Okinawa group including Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, and Genta Koja of the Liberal Democratic Party will go head-to-head in the battle for the single available seat in the Okinawa prefectural constituency in the Upper House election.

