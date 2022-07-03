  • Seibu department store's flagship outlet in Tokyo | KYODO
    Seibu department store's flagship outlet in Tokyo | KYODO

  Jiji

Retail giant Seven & I Holdings plans to negotiate the sale of its department store unit Sogo & Seibu Co. to U.S. investment fund Fortress Investment Group LLC, sources said Sunday.

The two sides will discuss details about the sale price and the employment of Sogo & Seibu workers.

