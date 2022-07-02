The government has eased its travel warning over the COVID-19 pandemic for 34 countries, including China, South Korea and India, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations.
The Foreign Ministry on Friday also lowered its travel advisory for France, Germany and Italy, as well as other 11 European nations, to Level 1 — the lowest on its four-point scale — advising Japanese nationals traveling to those regions to "stay fully alert."
