  • Passengers are welcomed at Seoul's Gimpo Airport after arriving via a freshly resumed flight from Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Passengers are welcomed at Seoul's Gimpo Airport after arriving via a freshly resumed flight from Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

The government has eased its travel warning over the COVID-19 pandemic for 34 countries, including China, South Korea and India, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations.

The Foreign Ministry on Friday also lowered its travel advisory for France, Germany and Italy, as well as other 11 European nations, to Level 1 — the lowest on its four-point scale — advising Japanese nationals traveling to those regions to "stay fully alert."

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,