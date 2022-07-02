  • Communities across Japan are planning to hold summer Bon dance festivals and fireworks shows this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of numerous events over the last two years. | GETTY IMAGES
    Communities across Japan are planning to hold summer Bon dance festivals and fireworks shows this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of numerous events over the last two years. | GETTY IMAGES

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Communities across Japan are planning to hold summer Bon dance festivals and fireworks shows this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of numerous events over the last two years.

Organizers are preparing to implement infection prevention measures in order to relaunch the summer traditions.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,