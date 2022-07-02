  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda takes a question during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo on June 17. | BLOOMBERG
The Bank of Japan bought a record amount of Japanese government bonds in June, in response to selling by foreign investors anticipating a policy change by the central bank.

According to an estimate by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., the BOJ purchased some ¥16 trillion of JGBs, topping the previous monthly record of about ¥11 trillion marked in November 2014.

