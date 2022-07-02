The Bank of Japan bought a record amount of Japanese government bonds in June, in response to selling by foreign investors anticipating a policy change by the central bank.
According to an estimate by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., the BOJ purchased some ¥16 trillion of JGBs, topping the previous monthly record of about ¥11 trillion marked in November 2014.
