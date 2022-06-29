  • An ambulance leaves a school in the city of Osaka earlier this month after students showed symptoms of heatstroke during a sports event. | KYODO
    An ambulance leaves a school in the city of Osaka earlier this month after students showed symptoms of heatstroke during a sports event. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The weekly tally of people taken to hospitals by ambulance due to heatstroke has risen to a record high for June, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency has said.

The number reached 4,551 in the week through Sunday, up 3.4 times from the previous week, the agency said Tuesday. Four of the victims died.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,