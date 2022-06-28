How does Hong Kong look to people born in the year of the handover — for whom the city has always been under Chinese sovereignty?

Some feel their fate is tied to Hong Kong’s, while others feel like bystanders as Beijing tightens its grip. Many plan to leave sooner or later. We spoke to six 24- and 25-year-olds about the Hong Kong they grew up in, and the one they expect to exist in another 25 years.