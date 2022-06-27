As parts of the country see record high temperatures, leading to residents being asked to conserve energy to help protect power grids, Japan's Meteorological Agency said Monday that the rainy season has ended for the Kanto-Koshin, southern Kyushu and Tokai regions.
The end of the season marks the earliest on record for Kanto-Koshin, and the second earliest for southern Kyushu and Tokai, the agency said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.