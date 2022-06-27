  • People use parasols to avoid the sun in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO
    People use parasols to avoid the sun in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, Bloomberg

As parts of the country see record high temperatures, leading to residents being asked to conserve energy to help protect power grids, Japan's Meteorological Agency said Monday that the rainy season has ended for the Kanto-Koshin, southern Kyushu and Tokai regions.

The end of the season marks the earliest on record for Kanto-Koshin, and the second earliest for southern Kyushu and Tokai, the agency said.

