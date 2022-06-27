  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an informal group photo session after a working dinner during the Group of Seven summit in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends an informal group photo session after a working dinner during the Group of Seven summit in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Munich – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday stressed the need for Group of Seven leaders to show a united front to prevent other countries from drawing the “wrong lessons” from Russia’s war on Ukraine, in an apparent reference to Chinese muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida highlighted the severity of the security situation surrounding Japan during a G7 summit in southern Germany, citing Beijing’s dispatch of ships to waters around the Senkaku Islands and its gas field explorations in the East China Sea as attempts to change the status quo by force.

