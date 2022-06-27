  • Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, has named freelance newscaster Hiroko Kiba as an outside director, making her the first female board member of the company. | BLOOMBERG
    Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, has named freelance newscaster Hiroko Kiba as an outside director, making her the first female board member of the company. | BLOOMBERG

More and more publicly traded companies in Japan are actively appointing women as outside directors, induced by the country’s stricter corporate governance code and pressure from investors.

Business experts, an environmentalist, a freelance newscaster and an Olympic medalist were among new female outside directors welcomed to corporate boards this year.

