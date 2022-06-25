  • People listen to a campaign speech for the Upper House election, in Saitama on Saturday. | KYODO
Both Japan’s ruling and opposition blocs are campaigning on measures to raise flagging wages, including significant minimum wage increases and tax breaks in the July 10 Upper House election.

A debate is raging over how to achieve steady wage growth and expanding consumption amid rising inflation caused by soaring commodity prices and the cheap yen.

