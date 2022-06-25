  • International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva | AFP-JIJI
    International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Washington – With inflation rising sharply, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the United States is facing an increased risk of a downturn, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

But any temporary pain caused by a recession would be “a necessary price to pay” to defeat damaging inflation, she said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,