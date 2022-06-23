  • Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez celebrate after winning the presidential election in Bogota on Sunday. During his campaign, Petro proposed major reforms if he was elected. After winning Sunday’s presidential election, he’ll now have to prove he can carry out those changes. | FEDERICO RIOS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez celebrate after winning the presidential election in Bogota on Sunday. During his campaign, Petro proposed major reforms if he was elected. After winning Sunday’s presidential election, he’ll now have to prove he can carry out those changes. | FEDERICO RIOS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Latin America’s new “pink tide” is gaining pace after Colombia elected its first leftist leader Gustavo Petro, with Brazil expected to follow suit in elections in October, an echo of a regional political shift in the early 2000s.

Around the region, angry voters, pinched by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rampant inflation fanned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have ditched mainstream parties and been lured by promises of bigger government and social spending.

