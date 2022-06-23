  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, on Wednesday. Powell said the central bank will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation following the steepest hike in almost three decades. | BLOOMBERG
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave his most explicit acknowledgment to date that steep interest-rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into recession, saying one is possible and calling a soft landing “very challenging.”

“The other risk, though, is that we would not manage to restore price stability and that we would allow this high inflation to get entrenched in the economy,” Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday. “We can’t fail on that task. We have to get back to 2% inflation.”

