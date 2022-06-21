Stockholm – Finland and Sweden discussed their stalled NATO bids with Turkey in Brussels on Monday, but Ankara dampened hopes that their dispute will be resolved before an alliance summit next week.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met representatives from the three countries to try to make progress on the Nordic nations’ membership applications, which have been blocked by Ankara.
