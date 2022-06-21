  • The flags of NATO (left) and Sweden. NATO, Stockholm and Helsinki had expected the application process to be quick. But Ankara's objections caught them all off guard, at a time when NATO is keen to display a unified front against Russia. | AFP-JIJI
Stockholm – Finland and Sweden discussed their stalled NATO bids with Turkey in Brussels on Monday, but Ankara dampened hopes that their dispute will be resolved before an alliance summit next week.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met representatives from the three countries to try to make progress on the Nordic nations’ membership applications, which have been blocked by Ankara.

