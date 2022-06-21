  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Nagoya – Koki Tanaka, a former member of the Japanese pop idol group KAT-TUN, was on Monday handed a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for possessing and using stimulant drugs.Tanaka, 36, “seems highly addicted to illegal drugs,” Nagoya District Court presiding Judge Fumiaki Hiraki said.

According to the ruling, Tanaka had about 0.16 gram of a stimulant at a hotel in Nagoya in January. He was also found to have used a small amount of the drug at another hotel the following month.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,