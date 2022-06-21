  • A man assaults a woman at a restaurant in Tangshan, China, on June 10. China is launching an investigation into a group of police officials over their handling of the attack. | REUTERS
China is launching an investigation into a group of police officials over their handling of an attack on female diners at a restaurant, an incident that prompted an outpouring of stories from women around the Asian nation who said they’d been badly mistreated in the past.

Ma Aijun, the police chief of the district in the northern city of Tangshan where incident occurred earlier this month, along with four other officers was being probed for “severe disciplinary violations,” China Central Television reported Tuesday, citing the anti-graft agency in Hebei province.

