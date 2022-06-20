Seoul – South Korea will form a consultative body between government officials and experts shortly to discuss ways to resolve a dispute with Japan over Korean wartime laborers requisitioned to work in Japan, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
The move by the South Korean government may lead to a breakthrough as Tokyo has been urging Seoul to present a solution to the wartime labor issue, the largest lingering problem between the two countries.
