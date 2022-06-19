  • Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow from an airplane. The National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of the country's tallest peak. | REUTERS
The National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the country's tallest peak.

The NPA is looking to purchase dust masks for distribution to local police departments under the assumption that an eruption could send volcanic ash into not only areas near the popular hiking and tourism destination but also the metropolitan region, sources said.

