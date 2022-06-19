  • Bitcoin, the largest digital token by market value, tumbled as much as 15% to $17,599 on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Bitcoin, the largest digital token by market value, tumbled as much as 15% to $17,599 on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • BLOOMBERG

  • SHARE

Bitcoin plunged through several closely watched price levels to the lowest since late 2020 as evidence of deepening stress within the crypto industry keeps piling up against a backdrop of monetary tightening.

The largest digital token by market value tumbled as much as 15% to $17,599 on Saturday, marking a record-breaking 12th consecutive daily decline, according to Bloomberg data. It’s still only the biggest drop since last Monday. The currency recovered some of those losses and was trading at $19,075 as of 8:30 a.m. in Singapore Sunday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,