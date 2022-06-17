  • A rikisha driver receives training in Tokyo's Asakusa district on June 10, when Japan officially reopened its borders to tourists. | KYODO
After more than two years, one of the world’s most popular travel destinations reopened for tourists. Yet few, if any, came.

No exhausted-yet-exuberant travelers following a flag-carrying tour guide were spotted at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on June 10, when Japan officially reopened its borders and doubled the daily entry limit to 20,000 visitors. The Japanese National Tourism Organization said it doesn’t have any data on tour groups in the week since, and some tour operators have yet to begin their visits.

