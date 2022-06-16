The supremacy of Japan’s ¥100 shops, long a symbol of an economy stuck with flat to falling prices for almost three decades, is beginning to crumble.
A weaker yen pushing up the cost of imported goods, spiking energy prices and climbing raw material costs are making it harder for Daiso Industries Co., Seria Co. and other ¥100 store operators to operate in an inflationary environment.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.