The role of the Self-Defense Forces in U.N. peacekeeping missions overseas is shifting toward supporting the training of foreign militaries, three decades since the enactment of the law for the country's cooperation with such missions.
Dispatches of small numbers of command staff and of personnel for educating foreign troops are on the rise, replacing large-scale troop deployments.
