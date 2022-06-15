Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda faces one of the stiffest challenges of his career this week as he looks for a way to maintain stimulus without pushing the yen even further below its 24-year lows.

While the consensus view is that the central bank will stick with all its main policy settings, Kuroda risks accelerating a slide in Japan’s currency, ratcheting up the strain on his control of yields and exacerbating public angst over rising prices.