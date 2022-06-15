It’s the end of an era for Microsoft and certain generations of web users — after nearly three decades of service, the company ended support for Internet Explorer on Wednesday.
While the news may not impact everyone, it could cause confusion among some Japanese businesses and government organizations that still use the browser.
