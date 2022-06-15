  • According to web traffic analysis website StatCounter, 61.11% of users in Japan were using Google Chrome on desktop computers as of May, followed by 21.49% for Microsoft Edge and 2.56% for Internet Explorer. | REUTERS
    According to web traffic analysis website StatCounter, 61.11% of users in Japan were using Google Chrome on desktop computers as of May, followed by 21.49% for Microsoft Edge and 2.56% for Internet Explorer. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

It’s the end of an era for Microsoft and certain generations of web users — after nearly three decades of service, the company ended support for Internet Explorer on Wednesday.

While the news may not impact everyone, it could cause confusion among some Japanese businesses and government organizations that still use the browser.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,