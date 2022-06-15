Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in April, at the fastest pace in 18 months, as business spending remained defiantly robust against higher energy prices and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.
The surge in the closely watched barometer of business investment bodes well for Japan’s corporate sector and the broader economy, which faces global inflation and a rapid yen decline to 24-year-lows.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.