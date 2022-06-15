  • Core machinery orders grew 10.8% in April from the previous month, marking the biggest monthly growth since October 2020. | BLOOMBERG
    Core machinery orders grew 10.8% in April from the previous month, marking the biggest monthly growth since October 2020. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in April, at the fastest pace in 18 months, as business spending remained defiantly robust against higher energy prices and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

The surge in the closely watched barometer of business investment bodes well for Japan’s corporate sector and the broader economy, which faces global inflation and a rapid yen decline to 24-year-lows.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,