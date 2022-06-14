Climate change is not only impacting weather events, but also affecting the global geopolitical landscape, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where it could aggravate existing security issues and, at worst, give rise to new and unpredictable threats.
This was one of the conclusions reached by a group of panelists discussing climate security at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference last weekend in Singapore. The panelists, including the defense ministers of New Zealand and the Maldives, the United Kingdom’s chief of naval staff, and a minister of state at Germany’s Foreign Office, warned that the effects of global warming are set to have not only economic but also security implications for the region.
