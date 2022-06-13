The proportion of Japanese who consider Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s response to rising prices to be inadequate came to 64.1%, while 28.1% said it is satisfactory, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday.

In a three-day nationwide telephone poll conducted from Saturday, the approval rating for the Kishida Cabinet slipped back to 56.9% — having previously risen to 61.5% last month, its highest level since he took office in October.