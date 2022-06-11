Singapore – U.S. Indo-Pacific Command head Adm. John Aquilino has expressed concern that the deteriorating security environment in Asia and beyond is escalating tensions and increasing the potential for miscalculation that could erupt into full-blown conflict.
“As I look at what is going on, I see potentially the most dangerous period, certainly in my 30 years in this business, and potentially since World War II,” Aquilino said Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, citing what he described as increasingly “aggressive behavior” in recent years by Russia, China, and North Korea.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.