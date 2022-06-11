Seoul – North Korea promoted its key nuclear negotiator to foreign minister, state media said on Saturday, as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to his ruling party that he would use “power for power” to fight threats to the country’s sovereignty.
Choe Son Hui, long a key member of Pyongyang’s team negotiating over its nuclear program with the United States, was named foreign minister, state news agency KCNA said.
