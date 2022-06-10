Education Minister Shinsuke Suematsu called on schools nationwide on Friday to take measures to prevent heat-related illnesses. The request came in response to a number of cases where students wearing masks collapsed from heat exhaustion.
The ministry also issued a notice to the country’s boards of education, urging schools to encourage students to remove their masks during physical education classes and sports club activities, as well as on their way to and from school. This applies to elementary, junior and senior high school students.
