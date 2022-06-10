The Japanese fishing industry has been taken aback by Russia’s recent announcement of the suspension of its agreement with Japan on safe fishing in seas near four northwestern Pacific islands, which are at the center of a decades-old territorial dispute between the two countries.

Japanese fishers say that there is little they can do about the Russian decision regarding fishing in waters near the islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, given that it is viewed as retaliation for the Japanese government’s economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.