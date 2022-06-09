House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda’s team paid several thousand yen per day in cash to local assembly members and others in western Japan during campaigning for last October’s Lower House election, documents showed Wednesday, in a suspected case of bribery that would violate the election law.

Hosoda, who won a seat in the Oct. 31 election in Shimane Prefecture’s No. 1 district, recorded the payments as labor expenses, according to campaign expense reports. Labor expenses are usually paid for simple tasks.