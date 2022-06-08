Following a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue — a major international defense and security forum — is returning to Singapore from June 10 to 12.

The 19th iteration of the summit, which brings together defense ministers and senior officials mainly from across the Asia-Pacific region, will provide an opportunity to debate pressing security challenges and discuss topics of common concern, including the Sino-U.S. rivalry, unresolved territorial disputes, Chinese assertiveness in the region, North Korea’s military provocations and the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.