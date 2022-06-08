Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it was suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, which are known as the Northern Territories in Japan, saying Tokyo had failed to make payments required under the deal.
“In the current situation, we are forced to suspend the implementation of the 1998 Agreement until the Japanese side fulfills all its financial obligations,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
