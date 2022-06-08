Jakarta – A 47-year-old Japanese man wanted by Tokyo police on suspicion of fraudulently receiving government coronavirus subsidies was arrested in Indonesia for overstaying his visa, Indonesian police said Wednesday.
Mitsuhiro Taniguchi and members of his family are suspected of fraudulently obtaining more than ¥960 million ($7.22 million) in government subsidies meant for small firms reeling from the pandemic.
