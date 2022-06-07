  • A semiconductor wafer at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Jan. 11. A senior Chinese economist at a government-run research group has called on authorities to seize the company if the U.S. hits China with sanctions on par with those leveled against Russia. | BLOOMBERG
A senior Chinese economist at a government-run research group has called on authorities to seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. if the U.S. hits China with sanctions on par with those leveled against Russia.

“If the U.S. and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” said Chen Wenling, chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency.

